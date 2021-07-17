In Pics: On World Emoji Day 2021, Here’s a Look at Most Popular and Worst Emojis

July 17 is celebrated as the World Emoji Day since that is the date that appears on the calendar emoji on our digital keyboards. Over the years, emoji have become modern-day hieroglyphs that assist us in digital communication. The origin of modern day emoji dates back to 1999 when Japanese coder Shigetaka Kurita invented them to enable Japanese pagers to send and receive heart emoticons. Since then, the Unicode Consortium sets the international standards for characters, including emoji, across software platforms, using its frequency as one of the factors to determine which emoji makes the cut.

MOST USED EMOTICONS

HEART EMOJI

The red heart emoji continues to be one of the most used emoticons on the internet. It is used to express love and joy and may be present in your ‘frequently used’ emojis list as well. There are two red heart emojis present in the keyboard — one is a standard red heart while another is Heart suit.

FACE WITH TEARS OF JOY

This emoji is also spotted frequently in our online chats, and social media. According to data published by worldemojiday.com, the most used emoji on Twitter is Face With Tears of Joy. It has been used over 2,000,000,000 (two billion) times on Twitter, according to Emojitracker.

SMILING FACE WITH HEART EYES

This emoji is quite prevalent on Facebook, according to worldemojiday.com statistics.

BIRTHDAY CAKE

Another emoji frequently spotted on Facebook is this emoticon of cake with candles on top. This may be due to all those birthday greetings Facebook reminds you about.

THE RAISED FIST EMOJI

During the Black Lives Matter mass protests that took over the world, the raised fist became the most used emoji in 2020, according to worldemoji.com

LEAST USED EMOTICONS

THE CLOCK FACE

Despite there being a clock face emoji for every half an hour of the day, they remain to be the least used emojis on the internet.

STATISTICS EMOJI

Another emoji that does not find much of its use on the internet are those that represent calculations.

PERSON PLAYING WATER POLO

This sports related emoji is also one of the least used emojis.

KEYCAP DIGIT ONE

According to emojipedia, this digit is not much used on Facebook.

MAN IN SUIT LEVITATING

Seems like this man has not found a significant fanbase on the internet.

