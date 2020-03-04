Take the pledge to vote

In Pics: Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi's Flaming Style

The actress impressed all with her small but significant role in the 2018 web series Sacred Games. she played a double role in the second season of the show.

Priyanka Kaul |

Updated:March 4, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
In Pics: Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi's Flaming Style
The actress impressed all with her small but significant role in the 2018 web series Sacred Games. she played a double role in the second season of the show.

Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi has been making a mark in Bollywood, although she is still patiently waiting for her big bang break.

In a new photo-op, Elnaaz scores a perfect ten in style, with a simple, flame-hued short dress and matching thigh-high boots.

[caption id="attachment_2524985" align="alignnone" width="853"]Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi. Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2524987" align="alignnone" width="812"]Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi. Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2524989" align="alignnone" width="853"]Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi. Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2524993" align="alignnone" width="853"]Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi. Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi.[/caption]

The actress impressed all with her small but significant role in the 2018 web series Sacred Games. Elnaaz played double role in the second season of the show where she had said it was a challenging job, "It was challenging to play Jamila, who is vulnerable and naive and then switch to Zoya, who is powerful and manipulative. Both of my directors have been the biggest help. This experience has made me a better actress. Also, I'll be seen in a third avatar this season." She also tried her luck in Punjabi films and in the world of music videos.

Elnaaz was seen in the Punjabi film "Khido Khundi", before bagging her second web series, "Abhay."







