In Pics: Style Evolution of Alia Bhatt Over the Years

Six years and counting, here is how Alia Bhatt's style statement changed over the years.

Naqshib Nisar | News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2018, 4:47 PM IST
Alia Bhatt
Over the course of six years, Alia Bhatt has become the little Miss Sunshine of Bollywood who never ceases to impress her fans or even the critics. From Student of the Year to Highway and Badri Ki Dulhaniya to Raazi, her impressive range of movies has made Alia one of the best actors of her generation.

Alia's affable charm and style statement makes her different from rest of the actors of her generation. Ever since her entry in Bollywood in 2012, her fashion sense has evolved so much that she can now compete for the crown of best dressed celebrity quite easily.

She has undoubtedly refined her style in last couple of years. Be it a red carpet look or a vacation with her girl gang, gyming sessions or street styles, every ensemble of Alia is a treat for her fans and deserves a double tap.

Let's take a look at Alia's journey from a debutant to a diva.



















































