1-min read

In Pics: Taimur Ali Khan's Santa Claus-inspired Cake and Christmas Theme Birthday Party

Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his third birthday with a Christmas-theme bash. The party had a Santa Claus inspired cake and a decorated Christmas tree. Ho Ho Ho!

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, December 20. The celebrations began early for Taimur with parents Saif and Kareena hosting a pre-birthday bash for their son. Taimur's birthday bash was Christmas themed. Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share pictures from the bash. Karisma also shared a picture of Taimur's birthday cake that was also Christmas themed and it had "Happy 3rd Birthday Taimur" written on it.

Taimur Birthday

Tree

Karisma also shared a picture where all the gifts were placed under the X-Mas tree.

The extravagant birthday party for Taimur saw his friends in attendance. The bash also saw Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita, Karisma Kapoor and her children Kiaan and Samiera, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Innaya, Kunal Khemu and others attending Taimur's birthday celebrations.

Apart from family members, celebrities from the film fraternity including Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza among others were present at Taimur's birthday party.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor got married in 2012 and the couple welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Taimur is one of the famous celebrity kids and he is often being chased by paps wherever he goes.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. The film that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will release next Friday, December 27.

