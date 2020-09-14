In Pics: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Spotted Enjoying Outing Together
Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted this Sunday on an outing in Mumbai. The rumoured couple went for a casual outing. Smiling at the paparazzi, Tiger was seen wearing gym wear, while Disha opted for a simple white t-shirt.
Though they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the duo has been frequently spotted together which made fans speculate about their relationship. They last worked together in 2018 movie Baaghi 2.
Disha is also known to be a close friend of Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff as the two keep commenting on each other’s social media posts. Patani also celebrated her birthday with Tiger and his family in June during the pandemic.
The actors, however, continue to deny their dating rumours whenever asked. In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram last year, Tiger Shroff was asked if he was dating Disha, to which he replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it)".
Meanwhile, Tiger, who is known for his impressive dancing skills, has now tried his hand at singing as he released the teaser of his first song titled Unbelievable.
Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it 😊 and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. ❤️#UnbelievableTeaser: https://t.co/PnKjCaEG7O @bgbngmusic @punitdmalhotra @hashtagGaurav @iamavitesh #dgmayne @dop_santha— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 12, 2020
On the movies front, his last movie Baaghi 3 came out in March as the first COVID-19 pandemic cases were reported in India. Disha was last seen in Malang starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
