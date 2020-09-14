Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

In Pics: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Spotted Enjoying Outing Together

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted this Sunday on an outing in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 14, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Pics: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Spotted Enjoying Outing Together
Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted this Sunday on an outing in Mumbai.

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted this Sunday on an outing in Mumbai. The rumoured couple went for a casual outing. Smiling at the paparazzi, Tiger was seen wearing gym wear, while Disha opted for a simple white t-shirt.

Though they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the duo has been frequently spotted together which made fans speculate about their relationship. They last worked together in 2018 movie Baaghi 2.

Disha is also known to be a close friend of Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff as the two keep commenting on each other’s social media posts. Patani also celebrated her birthday with Tiger and his family in June during the pandemic.

The actors, however, continue to deny their dating rumours whenever asked. In an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram last year, Tiger Shroff was asked if he was dating Disha, to which he replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it)".

Meanwhile, Tiger, who is known for his impressive dancing skills, has now tried his hand at singing as he released the teaser of his first song titled Unbelievable.

On the movies front, his last movie Baaghi 3 came out in March as the first COVID-19 pandemic cases were reported in India. Disha was last seen in Malang starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading