In Pictures: How Lata Mangeshkar Became The Definition Of Elegance And Beauty With Her Bindis And Saris

On early Sunday morning, the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode, leaving a vacuum in the hearts of every Indian. Millions of people across the world will remember the melody queen for her artistic songs and angelic voice. But, while remembering her, the image that will come up in every mind will be of Lata Mangeshkar wearing a plain white saree with her pallu wrapped high around her shoulders and her smiling face with a red bindi.

The legendary singer and cultural icon will always be the true implication of beauty and simplicity. Apart from the song that she sang, her down-to-earth personality has attracted many, and why not? Discreet in her manners and subtle in her dressing, Lata Mangeshkar always greeted everyone joining hands and a smile on her face.

Lata Mangeshkar appeared in the Indian film industry as a poor, young Konkani girl with two braids and a family to feed in 1942. Those were also the years when Indian leaders of the independence movement Mahatma Gandhi and other social reformers wore white as a symbol of purity, peace, and freedom. Avoiding the then trending bright colors, heavy makeup, and glitter, the veteran created a purity of persona by keeping the two braids symbolising the girlhood, which also matched the purity of her voice.

The singer was often spotted wearing a simple plain saree, as her wardrobe was filled with the finest sarees and diamonds, but whenever she was on the stage, whether performing or sharing it with eminent personalities, she always preferred sarees with colorful borders.

The late singer put considerable care and effort into her dressing as she always finished her look with simple accessories. Either she chose to wear a few bangles in both hands or she opted for a watch in one hand.

Lata Mangeshkar’s signature zari-bordered sarees, one single string of white pearls, and a large round bindi on her forehead perfectly blended in with her beautiful voice, but the veteran had an exquisite and elegant taste when it came to choosing prints on her saree.

She was fondly in love with the floral prints, but she didn’t let her clothes draw attention away from her voice. They say the diamonds are forever, well one can say the same about the veteran, whose voice, style, and elegance will never be forgotten.

