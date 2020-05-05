In Quarantine, Chris Evans Did This to Disappoint His Pet Dog

'Captain America' Chris Evans maybe a heartthrob and very adept at saving lives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he is no good at giving haircuts to pet animals. The actor, who has recently made his Instagram debut, shared how he went about giving his pet dog a haircut at home, which ended up in the latter looking rather unattractive.

Sharing a picture of his pet dog, Chris wrote, "I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)."

Earlier, Chris finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus. Chris made his debut on the photo-sharing website on May 1 and shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, he was last seen in Knives Out and TV series Defending Jacob.

