CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Lifestyle » In Shehnaaz Gill's Clip With Guru Randhawa From Dubai, Her Dress Steals The Show
9-MIN READ

In Shehnaaz Gill's Clip With Guru Randhawa From Dubai, Her Dress Steals The Show

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 19:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa dance together at an award show in Dubai.

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa dance together at an award show in Dubai.

In the clip, Shehnaaz and Guru can be seen dancing in the background of the beautiful night sky of Dubai

Shehnaz Gill is in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Here, the actress was spotted on a yacht ride with singer Guru Randhawa, who posted a video of their outing on Instagram. In the clip, Shehnaaz and Guru can be seen dancing in the background of the beautiful night sky of Dubai. While everything about the video seems to be great, Shenaaz’s choice of the dress needs a special mention. The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder green-shaded monotone jumpsuit with minimal makeup and a bun that complements her look.

Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, wore black jeans with a black T-shirt and a green jacket.

Also Read: Thanksgiving 2022: Best Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

RELATED NEWS

“Pai Gayi shaman ne with my fav Shehnaaz Gill. Shall we do a video together?” the Punjabi singer wrote while sharing the video with his track Moonrise in the background.

Shehnaaz’s fashion choice for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night has been making just the right noise. Earlier, the actress shared her look for the press conference of the event on Instagram. She chose an orange dress paired with an overcoat. She completed the look with rings and tear-drop earrings. She chose a centre-parted braided bun, nude lip shade and glowing skin to round off her look

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her appearance in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. She became the fans’ favourite with her innocent charm. Shehnaaz is set to take over the big screen with her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres in December 2022 but has now been postponed to Eid next year

She will also be seen in director Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to go on the floor next year.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 24, 2022, 19:10 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 19:10 IST