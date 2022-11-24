In Shehnaaz Gill's Clip With Guru Randhawa From Dubai, Her Dress Steals The Show

Shehnaz Gill is in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Here, the actress was spotted on a yacht ride with singer Guru Randhawa, who posted a video of their outing on Instagram. In the clip, Shehnaaz and Guru can be seen dancing in the background of the beautiful night sky of Dubai. While everything about the video seems to be great, Shenaaz’s choice of the dress needs a special mention. The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder green-shaded monotone jumpsuit with minimal makeup and a bun that complements her look.

Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, wore black jeans with a black T-shirt and a green jacket.

“Pai Gayi shaman ne with my fav Shehnaaz Gill. Shall we do a video together?” the Punjabi singer wrote while sharing the video with his track Moonrise in the background.

Shehnaaz’s fashion choice for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night has been making just the right noise. Earlier, the actress shared her look for the press conference of the event on Instagram. She chose an orange dress paired with an overcoat. She completed the look with rings and tear-drop earrings. She chose a centre-parted braided bun, nude lip shade and glowing skin to round off her look

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her appearance in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. She became the fans’ favourite with her innocent charm. Shehnaaz is set to take over the big screen with her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres in December 2022 but has now been postponed to Eid next year

She will also be seen in director Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to go on the floor next year.

