Inaaya Learning Yoga from Kunal Kemmu is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today, Watch Video
Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya are seen preparing ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.
Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya
Ahead of International Yoga Day 2020, June 21, Kunal Kemmu is giving lessons to his daughter Inaaya.
The Malang actor, on Wednesday, shared a clip on Instagram featuring the little baby girl. The doting daughter looks at her dad with keen attention who sits next to her and places her legs and fingers for the right posture.
Now, comes the best part when Kunal starts chanting ‘Om’. He tells Inaaya to take a deep breath, close eyes and say ‘Om’ along with him. Half-unsure, the cute toddler starts anyway as she glances at her father every now and then to check if she is doing it right. Finally, she obeys her dad, who next instructs to fold hands in prayer and then continue to chant.
In his caption, Kunal said that the two were having a bad hair day but we think the doe-eyed munchkin looks utterly charming with her messy baby hair.
The post was captioned, “Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day (sic).”
Maria Goretti, Angira, Anand Tiwari and Zoa Morani have showered love for the video in the comments.
Kunal celebrated his birthday on May 25 and the best wish arrived from none other than lil angel, Inaaya. She sang the cutest Happy Birthday song for her father along with playing the tune on her toy piano.
Kunal will be seen in the upcoming comedy drama, Lootcase directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey will also be part of the project.
