Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Photo With Dad Kunal Will Brighten up Your Day; See Pic

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, actress-turned-writer Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu's daughter, has been a social media star since her birth just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan. She draws attention each time her photograph is shared on social media or the paparazzi clicks her with parents in the city. Innaya's beauty, attractive eyes and her resemblance with cousin Taimur are reasons the netizens love her immensely.On Sunday, as the world celebrated Father's Day, Soha Ali Khan too took to Instagram to share a picture of dad Kunal Kemmu with baby Innaya sitting on his lap, gazing into the camera with her eyes wide open, looking super adorable as ever. Both father and daughter twinned in white as they posed for the photograph. Soha captioned the image, "Like father like daughter 😍happy father’s day !! #happyfathersday @khemster2 (sic)."Take a look.Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, gave birth to their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.