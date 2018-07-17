English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Inaaya’s Super Cute Photo With Mom Soha Will Melt Your Heart
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s photos are sure to make you go gaga about the kids super cute looks.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
After cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actress-turned-author Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu is winning the Internet with her adorable antics.
Spotted out and about in Mumbai with her mother, Inaaya couldn’t help but gaze at the paparazzi who relentlessly clicked pictures of her just to give fans a glimpse of the little munchkin.
Mom Soha too didn’t mind Inaaya being clicked as she held her daughter in her hands so that the little one could peak from the car's window.
While Inaaya is undoubtedly one of the most followed B-town babies because of her family’s celebrity status, it’s her adorable expressions and curly golden brown hair that has the netizens going gaga about her.
Take a look.
