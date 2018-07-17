GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Inaaya’s Super Cute Photo With Mom Soha Will Melt Your Heart

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s photos are sure to make you go gaga about the kids super cute looks.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 17, 2018, 11:05 AM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
After cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actress-turned-author Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu is winning the Internet with her adorable antics.

Spotted out and about in Mumbai with her mother, Inaaya couldn’t help but gaze at the paparazzi who relentlessly clicked pictures of her just to give fans a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Mom Soha too didn’t mind Inaaya being clicked as she held her daughter in her hands so that the little one could peak from the car's window.

While Inaaya is undoubtedly one of the most followed B-town babies because of her family’s celebrity status, it’s her adorable expressions and curly golden brown hair that has the netizens going gaga about her.

Take a look.





A post shared by Film Scoops (@filmscoops) on



