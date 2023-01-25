Include These 5 Essential Vitamins In Your Daily Diet To Control Hair Loss

Everyone desires to have thick, healthy hair, but your overall health condition may have an impact on your hair. Hair loss, thinning, and dryness can be caused by any form of nutritional deficiency. Numerous factors, including scalp issues, humidity, and excessive sweating, can contribute to hair loss. However, if no serious medical problem is present, it can only be treated by giving your body a few essential nutrients.

Proteins, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12 are essential for healthy hair because they strengthen hair structure, encourage hair growth, and hydrate the scalp, which results in lustrous-looking hair. According to the National Library of Medicine, hair loss may be exacerbated due to a deficiency of several nutrients like Vitamin A and Vitamin E.

Here are the 5 vitamins that you need to inculcate in your diet to avoid hair fall or thinning of hairs:

1. Vitamin A

You need to include vitamin A in your diet if your hair is unruly, dull, and breaks with just one brush stroke. Vitamin A is believed to cause your scalp to generate sebum, which seals in moisture and feeds your hair to promote growth.

Spinach, carrots, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, milk, eggs, mango, papaya, and watermelon are rich in Vitamin A.

2. Biotin

Hair thinning indicates weak hair, and weak hair makes you more prone to increased hair loss, which leads to greater thinning. One of the best vitamins for your hair is biotin, also known as vitamin B. Less oxygen passes through your scalp when you don’t have enough biotin because your body can’t produce enough red blood cells. Your scalp is not properly nourished as a result, and you experience hair loss. Alopecia, a typical problem with hair loss, can also be caused by biotin deficiency, claims a study published in the journal of Dermatology and Therapy.

Include Eggs, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, milk, cheese, and curd in your daily diet to get enough Vitamin B.

3. Vitamin C

In addition to strengthening your immune system overall, vitamin C also controls free radicals that impede hair development. The antioxidants in vitamin C will prevent scalp issues, eliminate free radicals, and lessen hair loss if you consume a diet high in this vitamin. Collagen is a crucial component of your hair’s structure, but without enough vitamin C, your body cannot produce it. To get healthy hair, you must make sure you’re getting enough vitamin C. Citrus fruits including oranges, sweet limes, lemon, amla, and strawberries are rich sources of Vitamin C.

4. Vitamin D

A shortage of Vitamin D can also cause alopecia. Vitamin D aid in the development of new hair follicles, which promote the growth of new hair strands, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. As a result, the bald spot starts to grow hair again. Egg yolk, seafood, mushrooms, oats, soy milk, and tofu are good sources of Vitamin D.

5. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is high in antioxidants, which aids in lowering oxidative stress and hair loss. Spinach, broccoli, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, wheat germ oil, mango, and kiwi are good sources of Vitamin E.

