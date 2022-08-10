Include These Fiber-Rich Foods in Child’s Diet To Make Them Healthier and Stronger

The importance of proper diet for children in their formative years cannot be undermined as it shapes their overall health and helps them grow strong and healthy. A child’s body requires all kinds of nutrients, and it can be taxing to decide on what to feed them. The choice becomes trickier because apart from being healthy, the food also needs to taste good or else the child may not eat it. If you have been struggling while planning the diet for your child, we are here to offer some help. Here’s a list of some food items that you could include in your child’s diet.

Cereals

Cereals are very rich in fiber, which is essential for children during their growing-up years. Include oatmeal, barley, wheat and brown rice in children’s diet and watch your child grow healthy.

Vegetables

Vegetables are one of the safest options for babies when they first begin to eat solid food. They are a good source of dietary fiber, and micronutrients and do not contain a lot of carbs. Including veggies like spinach, broccoli, beans, edamame, sweet potatoes, maize, and carrots in your child’s diet will give the required nutrients

Fruits

In addition to dietary fiber, fruits also provide a number of micronutrients. Your baby’s diet should contain at least one fruit every day. You may use fruit options like watermelon, muskmelon, apples, bananas, strawberries, and blackberries in your child’s diet.

Pulses and Legumes

Pulses and legumes are good sources of iron, potassium and fiber. Adding kidney beans, peas and chickpeas to your child’s diet can be beneficial for them.

Dry fruits

While dry fruits may pose a choking risk for infants 6 to 12 months old, you may try serving them cooked or purred to your child. You can boil dried fruits or cut them into small pieces to feed the infant once they’ve started eating finger foods. Prunes, apricots, dates, and figs are a few of the high-fiber possibilities.

