Include These Food Items to Your Regular Diet to Maintain Hemoglobin Levels

Deficiency of iron can be seen more in women in comparison to men. Lack of iron means low hemoglobin in the body and it results in weakness. Hemoglobin is an iron rich protein present in the red blood cells. It is responsible for taking oxygen in the entire body. Low hemoglobin leads to problems like weakness, tiredness, headache and breathing issues.

Apart from this low hemoglobin can also lead to health conditions like Anaemia. This is the reason that eating iron rich food is very important. Let’s have a look at the food items which in winters will help you cope with the deficiency of iron.

Rajgira seeds and leaves are both rich in iron, calcium, protein, vitamin A, B and C. You can consume it by making Daliya, Ladoo or Paranthas from it. You can also have it as a Tikki in your evening snacks.

Spinach is consumed in large amounts in winters. Spinach is rich in both iron and calcium. You can experiment with spinach and mix it in your healthy smoothie. Or you can also make a soup out of it.

Jaggery has much less calories than sugar. Jaggery is filled with iron, magnesium and potassium.it also helps in digestion.

Having Broccoli helps in dealing with iron deficiency in the body. It also has vitamin C which protects the body from diseases. Do eat Broccoli in winters. You can eat it in the form of vegetables or soup.

Include more and more vitamin C rich fruits in your diet in winters. It can help in better iron absorption in the body. It also strengthens the immune system so that you stay away from viral infection.

