Include These Foods In Your Diet For Controlling Anger

The people who live in urban areas often face issues like irritability, stress, anger, anxiety etc. due to the fast paced life. All this results in either disturbance in your family life or professional life. You will be surprised to know that some changes in your diet can help in coming out of such a situation. As per Mindbody7, a Brooklyn based mental health and wellness clinical group, it was found in a research of California University that when the amount of trans fatty acids increase in the body it results in higher aggression.

On the other hand, Omega 3 fatty acids help in reducing aggression. So let’s have a look at the kind of food one should eat to avoid aggression.

Use as many colourful fruits and vegetables as possible in your meals.Increase intake of fruits.

Eat dopamine foods like fish, chicken, egg and cheeseInclude foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acid like fish, walnuts, mushrooms etc. in your diet.

Eat Magnesium rich food like almonds, spinach, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds which help you in better sleep.

Avoid consuming a lot of sweets or sugar.

Save yourself from lack of vitamin D and use fatty fish and egg in your diet.

As per Healthshots, a health portal, Ayurveda understands our body as a balance of fundamental forces which includes Vat Dosh, Kapha Dosh and Pitta Dosh, which are known as Tridosh. It is very important for your body to balance these three Doshas in order for us to remain healthy. When a particular Dosh increases it is visible in the form of a physical or mental problem. In this case some food items disturb our mood. Hence, avoid eating these foods:

Eggplant

Dry fruits and chips

Tomato

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.