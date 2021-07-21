Include These Iron Rich Foods in Your Diet To Boost Immunity

The coronavirus pandemic has made us realise the importance of a good immune system. People with compromised immunity are always vulnerable to diseases. This is not to say that people with better immunity can ward off any disease, they still have to take all precautions and follow the mandated guidelines. However, the chances of deadly consequences in people with a good immune system are very low. It is important in the first place to keep your immune system in a healthy state. Diet should also have nutrients which make your immunity impenetrable. It is essential to include iron-rich foods in your diet to keep your body ready to fight any disease.

Spinach

Spinach is packed with iron. This green leafy vegetable is incomparable in terms of disease resistance and also increases hemoglobin in the blood. Not just iron, spinach are also a good source of sodium, calcium and phosphorus.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits such as raisins, figs and apricots are known for their iron-rich contents. They are paired to eliminate iron deficiency in the body. Include dry fruits in your regular diet.

Pulses

Pulses are considered a staple diet in Indian homes. One cup of cooked dal can provide you 8 mg of iron which is 36% of your daily need.

Soybeans

100 gm of raw soybeans contain upto 15.6 mg of iron. Soybeans can be consumed in different ways. Boiled, cooked or fried. The iron value will differ accordingly.

Potatoes

We consume potatoes almost daily and there are several ways to eat the ever-present vegetable. One potato packs upto 3.2 mg of iron. Potatoes are also a good source of fiber, Vitamin C, B-6 and potassium.

