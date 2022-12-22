Incorporate These Three Herbal Ayurvedic Supplements for a Holistic Diet

When one’s physical, emotional, and intellectual self are in harmony with good health, one is considered to be in a holistic state of wellness. This state of wellness begins with an awareness of one’s body, its thoughts, desires, and actions, listening to it, and recognising the various signs of discomfort. Unfortunately, due to our busy lifestyles, we tend to put our health on the backburner. Frequent exposure to toxins also takes a toll on our well-being and causes disruption in the body. In this regard, Ayurvedic medicines follow a non-fragmented approach and are thus holistic.

Ayurveda, an ancient medical science of India, has been used extensively to cleanse the body and revive balance in the body, mind and spirit by using diet, herbal medicines, exercise and physical therapy. Ayurveda enumerates the idea that the cause of illness is due to an imbalance within your body, mind and soul. Therefore, Ayurveda encourages you to have a natural lifestyle and use natural therapies to regain your lost balance. As a result, experts believe several health conditions can be healed naturally without conventional medication or invasive procedures.

“Healthy habits combined with the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and using natural herbs present in nature to treat various health concerns helps manifest a disease-free life. It has gained traction among people due to its high therapeutic potential, safety and almost no toxicity. Our ancestors used unique ways and tricks, and reaped the benefits of Indian masalas, roots, and powders derived as products, directly from natural resources and used without any changes, to solve many health issues," says Kamayani Naresh, Health Expert and Founder, Zyropathy.

Naresh shares three potent Ayurvedic herbs that promote holistic health:

Triphala

Triphala is a powerful immunity booster since it contains three fruits, each of which has advantages of its own. In Ayurvedic medicine, Triphala is frequently used to treat various health issues, including diabetes, persistent fever, constipation, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Tannins, flavonoids, vitamin C, and phytochemicals are abundant in Triphala. Additionally, it has antioxidant and antibacterial qualities and eliminates free radicals from your body’s cells. Triphala consumption enhances the body’s capacity to activate antibodies in response to an invasion by foreign invaders. Triphala can be taken with hot water. With honey, Triphala and yastimadhu make an excellent combination.

Ashwagandha

In addition to its positive effects on libido and energy, ashwagandha also enhances cell function, regulates immunity, and strengthens the body’s resistance to disease-causing agents. Furthermore, its antioxidant qualities enable it to eliminate free radicals from the body and stop cell deterioration. The most efficient method to consume this is with a half-glass of milk and a slice of adrak.

Guduchi

Guduchi boosts immunity due to its immunomodulatory characteristics. It efficiently strengthens the body’s defence against illnesses of the respiratory system, the stomach, and the intestines, such as jaundice, fatty liver, and worm infestations.

By relaxing the mucosal membrane lining of the respiratory system, regular intake of Guduchi prevents respiratory illnesses. In addition, you may take advantage of Guduchi’s benefits for the liver and digestive system by combining its juice with water and taking it every morning.

Dr. Yogini Patil, BAMS, and Nutritionist, LivLong, says, “Emerging Ayurvedic technologies like Nanocellpathy set the benchmark for standardised products emphasizing safety and demonstrated efficacy. Through scientific confirmation in accordance with contemporary tests and standards, Ayurveda Nanocellopathy combines the efficacy of traditional knowledge with the healing force of nature. As a result, topical Ayurvedic remedies for many disorders have been created by Ayurveda Nanocellopathy, which significantly reduces the requirement for consuming drugs and herbs.”

Ayurveda is more than just a traditional medicine system – it’s a way of life that has stood the test of time and survived the dawn and dominance of the modern medicine system. Restoring the individual equilibrium between mind, body, and spirit is the cardinal aim of Ayurveda.

These ancient formulations are well-researched and evidence backed by experts. Therefore, if consumed long-term, Ayurveda is a proven system for hormonal and many other health benefits.

