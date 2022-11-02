Incorrect Diet to Unhealthy Routine, Poor Choices That Increase Risk of Diabetes

In today’s world, diabetes is not just restricted to the old folk. Children and youngsters are also slowly falling into the trap of diabetes. Although diabetes is also genetic, certain lifestyle choices like incorrect diet, irregular sleep schedules, and maintaining an unhealthy daily routine all lead to diabetes. Diabetes impacts your entire body resulting in high cholesterol, heart disease, and high blood pressure which is very detrimental to health.

Before this life-threatening disease grabs you, it is important to keep yourself in check by determining your bad habits. Here are 5 poor habits that might be the leading causes of diabetes. Read and learn.

Top Showsha Video

Omitting breakfast:

No matter how late you are for work, do not ever skip your breakfast as it is the primary cause of diabetes. Depriving yourself of food until lunch hour escalates a series of events in your body that mess with your insulin levels and blood sugar regulation. Include simple food items like eggs, whole-grain bread, fruits, and yoghurt in your breakfast.

Uncontrolled intake of sugary drinks:

Sugary drinks like cold beverages, sodas, and packaged fruit juices also result in diabetes. Consuming these drinks will promote excessive weight gain and the extra fat will start accumulating in your stomach. To avoid diabetes and weight gain, always drink plenty of water or low-fat milk whenever you are thirsty.

Irregular sleep

If you boast of being a night owl, it is time you give up that habit. Getting less than 6 hours of sleep sends your hormones that regulate blood glucose into disarray. Having little sleep hence paves the way for Type 2 diabetes. Not to mention it makes you grow fat as well.

Midnight cravings

Another harmful practice that stimulates diabetes is midnight cravings. Munching on that one slice of pastry, or chomping on those salty chips is a significant health hazard. Eating food late at night disrupts the insulin levels in your body and raises blood sugar, causing diabetes. It is mandatory to ditch your midnight cravings and instead have three pepper meals per day.

Not having fish

If you can’t stand the smell of fish and have chalked it out from your diet, it’s time you gave it a thought again. Studies have found that people who do not consume fish are at a greater risk of diabetes. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in abundance in fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines, reduce the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure, while maintaining the health of the arteries, and helping to avoid diabetes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here