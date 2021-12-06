Increasing Immunity The Need of the Hour: WHO on Omicron Variant

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is rapidly becoming a cause of concern for the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the Omicron variant as a “variant of concern". However, it is not yet clear whether the Omicron variant infects others faster than previous variants of Covid-19.

The WHO, based on its initial assessment, has announced that the Omicron variant has a lot of potential for re-infection. This means that all the people who have previously been infected with Covid-19 are in a higher risk category. But on the brighter side, people are being more attentive towards strengthening their immunity nowadays.

The good thing is that so far no huge risks or dangerous symptoms have been discovered or reported in any of the places where the Omicron variant has been found. So far, no evidence has been found that the immune system of the human body will work against these new variants in the long run. In such a situation, questions regarding our immune system are bound to arise.

Dr Smita Naram, a co-founder of the health centre Ayushakti, has told Hindustan Times that the immune system of the human body needs to be much more resilient and developed to compete with the new Covid-19 variants. According to her, given the current scenario, people should be much more aware of their physical changes and try to improve their immune systems.

WHO has issued several guidelines, advising people to follow the basic rules such as proper hygiene, wearing of masks, and adoption of social distancing. WHO has also advised people to stay inside their homes as much as possible and avoid crowded places.

