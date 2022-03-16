Inculcating These 6 Habits in Your Kids Will Take Them Far in Their Lives

Teaching children how to talk to others is perhaps the first big challenge for parents. How a child interacts with others is often a reflection of their upbringing. As parents, you must ensure that your kid does not come across as rude while interacting with your friends or relatives

Teach your child to say Please

Teach your child to say please while making a request. Start using the word please when you converse with the child, this will make them understand where and when to use the word. If the rest of the family uses the word please, the kids will pick it on their own.

Excuse me:

Teach children that when they want someone’s attention or want others to listen to them, they use the word excuse me.

Sorry:

It is essential to teach the children the importance of saying sorry. It would be great if you could also use the term sorry frequently with your child. Your child will learn to apologise whenever he goes wrong.

Seek Permission:

Ensure that your child seeks permission before taking someone’s things. To make your child learn this habit you should seek their permission before taking their stuff. For ex- Can I take your pencil? or Can I feed you? This will instil in your child the habit of seeking permission.

Do not speak in between:

You should teach your children that they should not speak when people older than them are talking. This can be practised by asking the child to speak only when they have finished talking.

Thank you:

Teach your children to say thank you. Tell them how important it is to say thank you and why it should be said. To ensure that your kid says thank you, you should start saying thank you to them whenever you take the help of your kid.

