Independence Day 2020: Fashion Tips to Style Yourself on August 15

It is that time of the year when the Indian flag proudly flutters high up in the sky as the feeling of patriotism sweeps through the air. Since it's Independence Day, most of us tend to dress up in ethnic wear.

A lot of us find it challenging to curate a comfortable look while maintaining the dress code for the occasion. The essential point to remember is to wear your pride on your ensemble on a day like this.

1. Back to roots

Long before ‘Make in India’ and ‘atma-nirbhar’, there was a Gandhian model of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. His led swadeshi movement in pre-independent India was all about ditching imported goods to instill a concept of indigenousness. Think Khadi. The no-fuss, breathable, and comfortable fabric, has a rural feel infused with a contemporary sensibility and is very easy to maintain.

2. Be creative

Dress up in hues of the tricolour to celebrate the spirit of freedom. You can however choose unconventional versions of saffron green white and blue colors if you wish to be a little creative. Keep it subtle with pastel variants of the shades or go bold with neon versions of these hues. You can make a unique statement and will also feel confident.

3. Play with white

Each colour in the flag holds a deep meaning and importance to the values of our nation. The colour has a positive connotation and symbolises purity, light, goodness, safety and cleanliness. You can never go wrong with the colour as it is just like a blank canvas. Mix-match your basic item with colours of your choice and if you are in a mood to then accessories also.

4. The fourth hue

Take inspiration from the blue of the Ashoka chakra of the Indian flag. One can explore how to style their festive look with these colours on this day. Blue and white, when paired together is graceful and charming and can be used to match the tone of the day. Slightly experimenting with the tricolor will also make for a standout combination.

5. A statement with an element

You don’t need to dress up in saffron, green and white colours at all times. We recommend wearing you to think outside the box. You can channel your inner patriotism by adding a touch of patriotism in your look, how you choose. Go out and out with accessories and let your imagination wild with subtle additions to your overall. Be it a bandana or nail paint in shades of saffron and green if you are opting for an all-white outfit. Adding drama with makeup in shimmery shades will give your look the much-needed pop.