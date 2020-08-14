Independence Day 2020: How to Celebrate at Home This Year While Maintaining Social Distancing

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, people are advised to celebrate Independence Day at home. Usually, cultural programmes and social gatherings are organised to commemorate this special day, but this year, celebrations will remain subdued.

This year, people should mark Independence Day at home to help contain contain the spread of Covid-19. Since you cannot attend a flag-hoisting ceremony, here are five things which you can do to commemorate Independence Day 2020 at home.

Spend time with family

Due to job and other professional and personal commitments, people don’t get enough time to spend with family. As offices are closed on Independence Day, they can make most of this time by enjoying with family. People can share memories of childhood days, how they used to observe this day.

Cook good food

Good food is an essential part of every celebration. Together with family members, delicious dishes for lunch and dinner can be prepared. Cooking together will also allow you to spend quality time with your family. Food is one of those things that set the mood right on any occasion.

Watch patriotic films

To get a glimpse of how our freedom fighters sacrificed everything to free our country from the clutches of British, you can watch patriotic films on TV or OTT platforms.

Antakshri on video conference

You should play antakshari with your near and dear ones on video conference. This way you can arrange a virtual social gathering and have fun with your relatives and friends. This game has always been an evergreen entertainer. You can decide to sing only patriotic songs to mark Independence Day.

Kite flying

In many parts of north India, kite flying is a common sight. People throughout the day play patriotic songs on speakers and fly colourful kites. You can also enjoy it by doing this with your family members.