Independence Day 2021: 10 Patriotic Films to Remember Sacrifices of our Freedom Fighters

While this year, social gatherings and social events are not allowed on August 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can still celebrate this day at your home. You can enjoy time with your family by having some Indian delicacies and watching patriotic films. Here are 10 movies that you can watch to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters on India’s 75th Independence Day.

Lagaan (2001)

2001 hit film Lagaan is truly an unforgettable film of Ashutosh Gowariker. The story set in a pre-independence era, revolves around a cricket match between villagers of Champaner and the British regiment. The Britishman Captain Russell challenges Aamir Khan for a cricket match in order to exempt the villagers from paying taxes for the next three years. You will surely love this film.

Lakshya (2004)

This movie features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Hrithik played the role of Karan Shergill who didn’t care about the world until he joined the Indian army. The movie inspires one to snap out of a passive state and understand their responsibility and duties towards their nation and society.

Raazi (2018)

The 2018 released film is about a female RAW agent who on her father’s request marries into a family of Pakistani generals to find out their motive and plans for India. Alia Bhatt as Sehmat will definitely make you emotional.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

The multi-starrer movie primarily deals with the vices of corruption in our society. The film featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role leaves the message that we all have the spirit of freedom fighters and we can also contribute to the development of our nation.

Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

The biography of the great freedom fighter, Subhash Chandra Bose revolves around how Bose was instrumental in the freedom struggle of the country even after operating from outside the country.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The movie starring Vicky Kaushal as the lead character is based on true events of the surgical strike led by India on Pakistan in 2016. He played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill who leads the Indian army to protect a base in Uri, Kashmir from Pakistani militants.

Border (1997)

Set around the India-Pakistan War of 1971, the film is an adaptation of real-life events that took place at the Battle of Longewala fought in Rajasthan. The film is one of the most-watched and most loved patriotic films while its songs will make you feel the true essence of patriotism.

Chak De! India (2007)

There can’t be a better way to celebrate India’s sprawling diversity than watching a movie about the country’s national sport, hockey. The movie shows how we can rise and shine even after having differences and diversities. It is one of those Shah Rukh Khan films that one can’t have enough of, regardless of how many times you have seen it.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

The movie is the biography of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, who played a key role in the 1857 revolt. He was the first Indian to wage a war against the British for using objectionable cartridges. Aamir Khan essayed the titular role.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

This movie is another marvellous piece based on the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh who along with Sukhdev and Rajguru sacrificed his life fighting the British rule. Ajay Devgn played the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

