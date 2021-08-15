Independence Day 2021: 5 Home-made Food Recipes to Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India steps into her 75th year of independence this year. Needless to say, the day deserves to be celebrated. After all, it is a day to celebrate our rich history, unique, versatile culture, heritage that abound in every corner of the nation. And what better way to indulge in the revelry than by preparing some palatable dishes, independently at home; dishes that reflect the varied food traditions which in a way find a way to bring in unity despite the diversity!

So, if you are looking for some delectable dishes to be prepared at home to break the monotony of your daily food habits during this pandemic, you are at the right place. Ahead of I-Day, here are 5 yummy homemade food recipes that you may opt to cook and celebrate from the comfort of your home:

Bamboo steamed fish

A speciality of Nagaland, this dish is loved and devoured by all. It is prepared by cooking the marinated fish in mustard oil with diced onion, tomatoes. Bamboo shoots are added in a pot of boiling water, along with the steamed fish and then covered to be cooked further. Relish the dish with rice.

Litti chokha

A typical dish of Bihar that can easily make it to your I-Day menu is litti chokha. It is made with gram flour, wheat flour, ajwain seeds, ghee, potatoes, brinjal, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, coriander, spices, ginger. Have the chokha in a bowl and dip the litti in ghee for a hearty meal.

Kharzi

This is a savoury dish from Arunachal Pradesh that is a hit among people hailing from all over India. It is made with cheese, boiled rice, spring onion, red chilli, ginger paste.

Potato stuffed capsicum

Prepare this mouth-watering dish and relish this independence day with your loved ones. You may use paneer or rice stuffing also instead of potatoes.

Tri-colour sandwich and cakes

You may want to add some colour to your recipe to spruce up the independence day celebration. Try this veg sandwich with 3 layers. Use green chutney, lettuce leaves, cucumber slices in 1 layer, spread mayonnaise or butter in the other; and finally stuff another bread layer with grated carrots. Serve the sandwich by cutting it in the form of a triangle and enjoy the ‘tiranga’ sandwich.

Cakes and celebrations go hand in hand. Whip up a soft, sponge vanilla or chocolate cake, and garnish it with chopped fruits, whipped cream. Cakes are enjoyed all across the country and embodies the spirit of celebration like no other food item.

