Independence Day 2021: Apart from India, These 5 Countries too Celebrate Independence Day on August 15

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, the national holiday reminds each citizen of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. The long freedom struggle came with numerous sacrifices after which India got independence from the 200-year-long Imperial British rule. On August 15, 1947, the British colonizers finally left India but divided the nation into two independent states- India and Pakistan. However, in addition to India, there are five other nations that celebrate their Independence on August 15 as well.

Liechtenstein

Celebrated as National Day in Liechtenstein since 1940, it also includes a traditional fireworks ceremony that takes place at 10 pm CEST on the day. August 15 was officially declared a National Holiday by law in 1990 and for two reasons- first, it was already a bank holiday and second, the birthday of the ruling prince in 1940, Prince Franz Jose II was on August 16. Even after his death in 1989, the tradition continued.

The huge celebrations are attended by thousands of Liechtenstein citizens, followed by the State Act held on the front lawn of Vaduz Castle that includes speeches by the Prince and the President of the parliament. Citizens are invited for a reception in the gardens of the castle as it is the only day when the gardens are open to the public.

Bahrain

Bahrain gained independence from the British rule on August 15, 1971 and was one of the first Gulf states to discover oil and build a refinery in 1931. Although Britain and the Ottoman government signed a treaty recognizing the country’s independence in 1913, it still remained under British administration. In 1971, Bahrain declared its independence and signed a friendship treaty with the British. August 14 is said to be the actual date of independence, however, the nation recognizes August 15 as its Independence Day.

Republic of Congo

Also known as the ‘Congolese National Day’, the Republic of the Congo received its complete independence from France in 1960, exactly 80 years after it came under the French rule. It was a Marxist-Leninist state from 1969 to 1992 and has had multi-party elections since 1992.

South Korea and North Korea

The day is called Gwangbokjeol, which means Time of the Restoration of Light, and marks Korea’s independence from 35 years long Japanese colonization since 1945. It is the only common public holiday celebrated by both countries and is also known as National Liberation Day of Korea. On this day, Imperial Japan surrendered in the Second World War and three years later, Korea was divided into the Soviet-backed North and the US-backed South.

