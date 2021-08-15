Independence Day 2021: Five Patriotic Web Series to Binge-watch on Indian Independence Day

For the second year in a row, Independence Day celebrations are going to happen amid the restriction in place for averting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that does not mean the celebration of India’s 75th Independence day will not be grand. While you can’t go out and gather for celebration, you can surely bring on the patriotic feel and celebrate the day with family. And if you have been looking for things to do on this Independence Day. Here’s a list of five patriotic web series that you can binge-watch.

The Family Man Series (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of The Family Man revolves around an undercover intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, who impersonates the life of a common man in his daily life but takes on secret missions to save the country from enemies. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series has been a hit among the audience and the performance of Manoj Bajpayee as the lead in both the season has been widely acclaimed.

Avrodh (SonyLiv)

This Amit Sadh starrer web series is based on the Balakot Surgical strike where the Indian Armed forces crossed over to the Pakistani side to launch an airstrike on hidden terrorist bases near the LOC. The 9-episode series has been rated 7.8 on IMDB.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (Amazon Prime Video)

Director Kabir Khan’s The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye brings out the story of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army’s contribution in Indian’s freedom struggle. The series stars actor Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles.

Bose: Dead/Alive (Alt Balaji)

Based on activist Anuj Dhar’s book India’s Biggest Cover, Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the events of the life and mystery behind the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Rajkummar Rao’s impeccable performance in the title role brings the character of Netaji to life.

Special OPS (Disney Hotstar)

Actor Kay Kay Menon’s Special OPS is the perfect choice for Independence Day if you are looking thrilling engaging watch. The series is based on different terrorist attacks that took place in India. Meno’s character intelligence officer Himmat Singh is convinced that there’s a single person behind all these attacks and launches a mission to catch the mastermind. This Neeraj Pandey directorial is available on Disney Hotstar.

