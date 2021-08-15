Independence Day 2021: From Border to Uri, Here’s a Look at 5 Movies Based on Armed Forces

India’s Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 as it is on this day the country got its freedom from the Britishers in 1947. Many sports events and activities are organised for celebrating the day across the country. One of the most common forms of celebrating the day includes kite flying.

Schools, residential complexes, universities organise a flag hoisting ceremony to pay their tributes to freedom fighters. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, a lot of celebrations will not take place as people are advised to stay home and avoid gatherings. In such a situation watching movies dedicated to those who continue to risk their lives for the country will be ideal and will also give you a glimpse about the risks and struggles that they have to go through. Here is a look at five movies based to the Indian Armed Forces:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The 2019 Hindi film is based on the surgical strike that was carried out in Pakistan as a retaliation of the attack done in Kashmir’s Uri in 2016. The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Vicky Kaushal, Kirti Kulhari, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles.

Lakshya

The film directed by Farhan Akhtar is based on some events of the 1999 Kargil War. It shows how an aimless man becomes a passionate army officer and brings pride to the country. The lead role is played by Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta has been paired opposite him. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also played a crucial role in the 2004 movie.

Tango Charlie

The movie stars Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The film reveals the journey of a paramilitary man to a young border guard recruit and then to a war-hardened fighter in the Indian Border Security Force. The 2005 hindi film has been directed by Mani Shankar.

LOC Kargil

Directed and produced by JP Dutta, the film is based on the historic Kargil war which was fought between India and Pakistan. It shows India’s successful Operation Vijay which was launched in May 1999 after Pakistan’s intrusion in Kargil. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Mohnish Bahl, Ayub Khan, Saif Ali Khan and many others.

Border

The movie is an adaptation of the series of events that occurred during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. It shows the turns of events during the 1971 Battle of Longewala and stars Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here