Independence Day 2021: Here’s How You Can Celebrate the Day While Maintaining Social Distancing Amid COVID-19

India marks its 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year. The day as the name suggests is to remember and celebrate the struggles and the contributions of those who have shed their blood for making India a free country. Various movements ranging from Civil Disobedience, Revolt of 1857, Non Cooperation Movement were organised during the struggle by eminent freedom fighters including Rani Laxmi Bai, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose among others. Independence Day is a national holiday and to mark the day the Prime Minister of India hoists the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Various schools and residential colonies organise interesting events on the day to sensitise children about the importance of the day. Flying tricolour theme kites is also quite common on August 15. This year due to the ongoing pandemic situation gathering of people will not take place and these events will not be organised. But you do not need to get disheartened as there are many ways of celebrating the day while being at home too. Invite a few friends at home and try doing these interesting activities while adhering to covid-19 precautionary measures:

WATCH PATRIOTIC FILMS

The Indian entertainment industry has released many brilliant movies that focus on the security forces, India’s freedom struggle, and biopics of freedom fighters. All you need to do is grab a tub of popcorn and enjoy watching the film.

ANTAKSHARI

Organise a video call with friends and play an Independence Day themed Antakshari. You can make two teams -one can be the people at your home and the other team will be the one on video call. Make sure you put virtual backgrounds that include the colours of The Tiranga.

COOK INDIAN FOOD

Prepare authentic Indian food and drinks to celebrate the culture and the diversity of the country. You can also add a twist to it by only including those food items that are in the shades of the national flag.

MAKE YOUR OWN TIRANGA

If you are interested in art and craft use different mediums to make the tricolour. This will help in channelising your inner artist and will also give you an artwork that you can cherish.

ONLINE INDEPENDENCE DAY QUIZ

Form a group of your friends and play a general knowledge quiz that also includes questions about India’s freedom struggle. This will not only add to the fun element of the day but will also improve your general knowledge.

