Independence Day 2021: How Google Celebrated India’s Independence Day Through its Doodles Over the Last Decade

Google doodles are a fun way of reminding netizens of special occasions through creative arts. Over the last decade, the American tech giant has used different illustrations to commemorate India’s independence day which is celebrated on August 15, and each year the art keeps getting better. Let us take a look at how one of the most common search engines in the world has celebrated the occasion over the last ten years.

2011

Ten years ago, Google doodle featured the iconic monument of Red Fort situated in the Old Delhi region of the national capital to mark the Independence Day. Red fort is where the day is officially celebrated by the government of India as the Prime Minister of the country delivers their official speech from the Mughal-era building.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2011

2012

A year later, Google celebrated the independence day of India with a digital illustration of the country’s national bird, peacock. The bird was seen flaunting its vibrant feathers across the Google branding as its head and neck curved to form the initials of the search engine.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2012

2013

To mark the 66th independence day of India, Google turned its doodle into the tricolour. The letters of Google turned into saffron, white and green as the cursive typeface reminded netizens of the occasion.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2013

2014

The 67th independence day of India was marked by Google in a philatelic way. The Google doodle featured a postal stamp of the country that featured the tricolour and an accompanying stamp that read 15 August 1947.

https://www.google.com/doodles?q=India%20Independence%20Day%202014

2015

Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi made his appearance in a digital illustration as Google Doodle. Illustrated by Leon Hong, the artwork drew inspiration for the Salt March or the Dandi March of 1930, which served as the impetus of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2015

2016

Google reimagined the historic speech delivered by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in its doodle to mark the 69th independence day of the country. Doodle depicted the speech’s historic delivery in the Parliament House before the Indian Constituent Assembly at midnight of August 15, 1947.

google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2016

2017

Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik used a unique paper-cut art style to create a Doodle to mark the 70th Independence Day. The doodle featured the Parliament House of the country.

https://www.google.com/doodles/indias-independence-day-2017

2018

A riot of colour and a glimpse of Indian culture, was the running motifs of the Google doodle for the year 2018. The digital illustration was inspired by the truck art of India as it included images of iconic colorful plant life and mighty animals.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2018

2019

India-born, Copenhagen-based guest artist Shaivalini Kumar designed the Google doodle of this year. The Doodle displayed the traditional motifs from Indian textiles which depicted the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, described Google.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2019

2020

Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar designed the Google Doodle for last year. The doodle featured several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. Netizens could also spot the double-reeded shehnai and the stringed sarangi, some of the instruments that make up India’s rich musical culture, dating back over 6,000 years.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2020

