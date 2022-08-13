Independence Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and Why It is Celebrated on August 15?

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of independence. This is a special occasion for all the countrymen to commemorate the birth of a free nation after the relentless efforts of freedom fighters and revolutionaries against the oppressive British rule. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters, who gave their all for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

It’s the time to pay tribute to the great sons of the soil and to get inspired by their heroic tales.

ALSO READ: History, Evolution and Interesting Facts About the National Flag

The iconic annual celebration of Independence Day on August 15 will once again be seen from Red Fort. This day serves us the perfect opportunity to travel back in time and reflect on the history and significance of this date.

Independence Day 2022: History and Significance

India’s freedom struggle against the British colonial rule was long-drawn spanning over 200 years and it was marked by many movements as well as armed revolutions.

IN PICS: India at 75: Where We Were in 1947 And Where We Are Now

Legendary freedom fighters and leaders like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and others sacrificed everything to see India as a free nation. In addition to the revolts of these freedom fighters, World War II tipped the odds in our favour by causing significant damage to the British forces, leaving them unable to rule over India.

ALSO READ: Did You Know These 5 Countries Share Their I-Day With India On August 15?

Lord Mountbatten was eventually given power by the British Parliament to transfer power by June 30, 1948. However, observing the people’s impatience, Mountbatten realised that if he waited until June 1948, havoc will be created, which is why he advanced the process to August 1947.

ALSO READ: Freedom Movements by Mahatma Gandhi That Led to Independent India

It was difficult for the British to relinquish power and accept the defeat, so they disguised it in the name of halting the bloodshed. Mountbatten claimed that by moving the date forward, he would ensure that there would be no rioting.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Patriotic Movies to Watch With Family and Friends This I-Day

Ultimately, on August 15, 1947, British rule in India completely came to an end. On this historic day, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the tricolour for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi. Following that, it became a tradition, and now every year on Independence Day, the incumbent Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the heritage site.

Today we remember and pay tribute to all those who gave their lives to ensure that we live in a free nation.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here