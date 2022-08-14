Independence Day 2022: From 2014 to 2021, Top Quotes from PM Narendra Modi's 8 Previous I-Day Speeches

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering his 9th address to the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi as the country celebrates the Independence Day on August 15. PM Modi has used the occasion every year to talk about various social issues while laying down the roadmap for the country’s development.

In his address last year, PM Modi hailed the efforts of doctors, scientists and other individuals in the response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He said that while India faced many challenges, it worked with extraordinary pace in every area.

As the country waits to hear PM Modi’s key announcements during his Independence Day speech, here’s a look at some of his top quotes from his previous addresses over the years.

2021

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now Sabka Prayaas are very important for the achievement of all our goals,” PM Modi said while urging the citizens to take active participation in the country’s effort to become a superpower. 2020

Pitching for Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said, “A self-reliant India has now become the mantra for 130 crore Indians. I believe in the nation, its people, our belief, our young citizens. We believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam – the entire world is one family.” 2019

“The betterment of lives of our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is our collective responsibility as fellow countrymen,” he said in the backdrop of the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India. 2018

“The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed,” said PM Modi in his first Independence Day address after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. 2017

“We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’. In our nation, there is no one big or small… Everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change,” said PM Modi. 2016

PM Modi Said, “Today our resolve is to turn the Swaraj (Self-Rule) into Su-Rajya (Good governance). Surajya means a qualitative and positive change in the lives of the citizens of India,” 2015

“Start Up India and Stand Up India,” PM Modi said while pitching for entrepreneurship 2014

In his first Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, PM Modi said, “This country has not been made by politicians, kings or governments. It has been made by farmers, labourers, youth, our mothers and sisters.” PM Modi also announced the ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission programme to make rural India open defecation free.

