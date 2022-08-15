CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#SalmanRushdie#RajuSrivastava
Home » News » Lifestyle » Independence Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Enjoy August 15 at Home
1-MIN READ

Independence Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Enjoy August 15 at Home

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Independence Day 2022: On August 15, you can make the most of the time by spending time with family. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Independence Day 2022: On August 15, you can make the most of the time by spending time with family. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Independence Day 2022: To stop the spread of Covid-19, people should celebrate Independence Day at home this year as well

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The pandemic is still not over and the Covid-19 cases are rising again. As the country is gearing up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 15, it’s advisable to stay at home and observe the day with your family. The celebrations for this special day are typically marked by cultural events and social gatherings and there could be a risk of the spread of Covid-19 infection.

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

Given that you are unable to participate in a flag-raising ceremony, here are five things you can do at home to celebrate Independence Day this year.

  1. Enjoy food
    An important component of every celebration is good food. You can prepare delectable lunch and dinner dishes with your family. Spending time with your family while you cook will be an enjoyable moment.
  2. Spend time with family
    People often don’t have enough time to spend with their families because of their jobs and other professional and personal commitments. Since businesses are closed on August 15, they can make the most of this time by spending it with their families.
  3. Watch patriotic films
    You can watch good movies on patriotic themes to learn more about the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free our nation from British rule. You can watch patriotic films on TV or OTT platforms.
  4. Fly kites
    Flying kites is common in many parts of north India. All day long, people fly colourful kites and listen to patriotic music playing on loudspeakers. By doing this with your family, you can also enjoy it.
  5. Play indoor games
    You can even enjoy some indoor games with your whole bunch of family. Games like chess, Jenga, or maybe Antakshri on a video conference with those living far away.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 15, 2022, 07:50 IST
last updated:August 15, 2022, 07:50 IST