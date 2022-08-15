Independence Day 2022: Here’s How You Can Enjoy August 15 at Home

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The pandemic is still not over and the Covid-19 cases are rising again. As the country is gearing up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 15, it’s advisable to stay at home and observe the day with your family. The celebrations for this special day are typically marked by cultural events and social gatherings and there could be a risk of the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Given that you are unable to participate in a flag-raising ceremony, here are five things you can do at home to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Enjoy food

An important component of every celebration is good food. You can prepare delectable lunch and dinner dishes with your family. Spending time with your family while you cook will be an enjoyable moment. Spend time with family

People often don’t have enough time to spend with their families because of their jobs and other professional and personal commitments. Since businesses are closed on August 15, they can make the most of this time by spending it with their families. Watch patriotic films

You can watch good movies on patriotic themes to learn more about the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free our nation from British rule. You can watch patriotic films on TV or OTT platforms. Fly kites

Flying kites is common in many parts of north India. All day long, people fly colourful kites and listen to patriotic music playing on loudspeakers. By doing this with your family, you can also enjoy it. Play indoor games

You can even enjoy some indoor games with your whole bunch of family. Games like chess, Jenga, or maybe Antakshri on a video conference with those living far away.

