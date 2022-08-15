Independence Day 2022: Top 10 Patriotic Messages and Quotes by Freedom Fighters of India to Inspire You

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of independence from the British rule this year. The country, following a long struggle and sacrifices of uncountable freedom fighters finally woke up to the dawn of independence on August 15, 1947. While most of us take this freedom for granted thousands of people laid their lives for an independent India. From being a country that was dependent on others to meet even its food requirements to becoming the first nation to have a successful Mars mission, India has come a long way in 75 years of its independence.

As we celebrate 76 Independence Day on August 15, we must remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. Let’s revisit these 10 inspiring quotes by the heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.”— Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel “The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.”— Bhagat Singh “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”—Subhas Chandra Bose “A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.” —Mahatma Gandhi “We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.”— Sarojini Naidu “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.” —Chandra Shekhar Azad “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”- B R Ambedkar “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.”—Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru “In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end.”— Dr Rajendra Prasad “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai”-Ramprasad Bismil

