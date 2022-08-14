Independence Day 2022: What is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Why was it Launched? All You Need to Know

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is dedicated to the people of India who not only have played a key role in bringing the country so far in its journey but also have the potential to activate India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is based on five broad themes- Freedom Struggle, Idea@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75 and Achievement@75. Over the past 75 weeks, different events based on the themes were organised to commemorate the 75th year anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Freedom Struggle theme celebrated the milestone of Indian history and unsung heroes of our freedom movement, the Idea @ 75 commemorates the ideas and ideals that have shaped India.

The Resolve@ 75 theme focuses on the collective resolve and determination to work for a better future for the country whereas Actions @ 75 endeavours highlight the efforts that are being undertaken to help India take its rightful position in the new world order. The theme is driven by Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call of SABKA SAATH. SABKA VIKAS. SABKA VISHWAS, SABKA PRAYAS.

The Achievement @75 theme of the campaign on marking the passage of time and all milestones India achieved over the past. It is intended to grow into a public account of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

Another integral part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Launching the campaign while addressing the 91st edition of the monthly Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi called upon all citizens to turn the campaign into a mass movement by hoisting the national flag at their homes. He further asked people to use ‘tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

