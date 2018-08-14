English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Independence Day 2018: Show Your Desi Style in Most Fashionable Way
Complement your ethnic-wear look is to invest in some statement silver jewellery pieces.
Photo courtesy: PTI/ File pic
New Delhi: While you showcase your love for the nation this Independence day, ensure that you keep your style quotient on point with uber-chic styles.
Arvind Prabhakar, CEO at GyFTR.com and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik list down some ideas to show your desi style in most fashionable way this Independence day.
Ace your look with silver jewellery: Pulling off an all-white look can be a tricky affair. The best way to complement your ethnic-wear look is to invest in some statement silver jewellery pieces. Choose from floral fusion nose pins or an exaggerated pair of earrings like the khuntee earrings or concentric hoops. They are sure to instantly up your glam factor.
Get experimental with bright hues of Tricolour: With a wide range of ethnic wear brands to choose from, you can easily pick the right outfit from their unique collection of traditional fashion and contemporary styles, and play desi avatar this Independence Day.
Make a statement with handcrafted footwear: The best way to round off your look in ethnic wear is to choose handcrafted footwear made of genuine leather and cushioned soles. Choose simple, colourful or heavily embellished shoes like the mirror/pearl work ones that imbue old-world glamour in your new-age look.
Flirt with the right pair of sunnies: Slay it with a fine pair of sunnies this Independence Day. Be it the quintessential black aviators, polarized wayfarers or a large gold-rimmed styled pair of sunglasses. Make sure you buy a pair that balances fashion and functionality.
Flaunt that trendy bag: Bag is something that our eyes pop first at whenever we meet someone. It is essential that these bags compliment with the attire that we are wearing. To pair up you desi look you can pick a jhola or a cute potli and you are ready to go out and flaunt your Desi Swag.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
