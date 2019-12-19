Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

India Breaks China's Record in Non-stop Karaoke Singing Marathon

India will now enter the Guinness World Records book with a new timing of 1000 hours in non-stop karaoke singing marathon.

IANS

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Breaks China's Record in Non-stop Karaoke Singing Marathon
A roadside vendor tries to sell the Indian flag at a traffic signal ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

India's Virag Madhumalati and his singing troupe has broken Chinas non-stop Karaoke singing marathon record.

While the Chinese record stood at 792 hours and two minutes, India will now enter the Guinness World Records book with a new timing of 1000 hours in non-stop karaoke singing marathon.

Virag and his team achieved the record at Little World Mall, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The marathon was held from November 15 to December 18, in order to promote social projects including "National Integration", "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao", "Stop Global warming", "Campus With Helmet", "Save Water, Save Trees" and "Organ Donation".

The grand finale will be held on December 22 in the presence of a team from the Guinness World Records book.

Over 800 singers from Delhi, Kerala, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and other states have sung over 9000 songs so far in this marathon, which has proved to be a feast for music lovers.

Virag Madhumalati has four world records to his credit, which he has dedicated to national integration and eye donation awareness.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram