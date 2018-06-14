English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India, Indonesia Among Top 10 places For Destressing, Detoxing and Decompressing: Global Survey
That's according to a new wellness ranking from TripAdvisor, which looked at destinations that yielded the greatest number of wellness-related search terms -- yoga, retreat, spiritual, wellness.
Heading outdoors is one way to help de-stress on vacation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock.com/ tommasoT)
Thinking of pressing the pause button in your life with a detox vacation? For the most restful, spiritually invigorating holiday, best book places like Bali, India's Rishikesh or Sedona, Arizona.
It comes as little surprise, for instance, that Bali -- a bucket-list destination for many -- would take the top spot on the international list.
Similarly, the holy Indian city of Rishikesh -- also described as the yoga capital of the world -- is set in the foothills of the Himalayas and is a renowned spiritual pilgrimage spot among yogis and practitioners of meditation for its temples and ashrams.
The setting is also famously known for having inspired The Beatles, who wrote several songs in the city while staying at a local ashram.
Rounding out the podium is spa city Sedona, Arizona, where resorts and luxury retreats exist in the middle of the American desert. Sedona also tops the US list for best domestic wellness destinations.
Here are the top 10 places in the world for wellness:
1. Bali, Indonesia
2. Rishikesh, India
3. Sedona, Arizona, USA
4. Hepburn Springs, Australia
5. Ko Samui, Thailand
6. Costa Rica
7. Goa, India
8. Zermatt, Switzerland
9. Maldives
10. Ibiza, Spain
