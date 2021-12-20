India Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert in Some Regions of Northwest India as Severe Cold Wave Prevails

If you happen to be a resident of Northwest India, brace yourselves for some extreme cold waves. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave and severe cold conditions will continue for the next three days in the region. The mercury will be dropping in the region and there will be presence of dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during next two days and over Punjab, Haryana on December 23-24 mentioned IMD.

The Met department also issued a Yellow alert for the Northwest region of the country especially Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab till Thursday. On Sunday, Churu in Rajasthan reported lowest minimum temperature of -2.6 degree celsius, followed by Sikar which also recorded -2.5 degree celsius, and Amritsar -0.5 degree celsius. Meanwhile, in the national capital, Lodi Road region recorded the lowest temperature at 3.6 degree celsius. Other regions in Northwest India which experienced severe cold wave on Sunday wereAjmer (3.1 degree celsius), Pilani (0.1 degree celsius), Vanasthali (1.5 degree celsius), Chittorgarh (1 degree celsius), Bhilwara (0 degree celsius), and Narnaul (1.2 degree celsius), Sirsa (0.6 degree celsius) in Haryana.

During the Yellow Alert, the IMD has predicted dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till December 21. This will further enhance the adverse impact of cold waves and cold day conditions.

IMD has advised people to avoid outdoor activity during this time. It has also been advised that people residing in the Yellow Alert regions consume Vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient fluids preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. With prediction of dense fog in some regions of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, IMD has advised that lung related health conditions might be enhanced since fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants which can clog the organ and decrease its functional capacity. People may experience increased episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

