India Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Health Expert Says ‘Chances of Death Is Low’

In the past few weeks, India has seen an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases. Despite many being fully vaccinated, the number of cases is still rising. But the question arises, whether the danger of death because of COVID-19 infection is reduced with the vaccine or not. Recently, Dr. Sonia Rawat, Director of the Department of Preventive Health and Wellness of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi addressed the same.

She said, “Once you go through the infection, antibodies develop within the body, and because of that, the infection isn’t more dangerous if it happens next time. At present, the majority of people are vaccinated and because of this, the danger of death is low. However, it’d be wrong to mention that even after getting the immunogen shot, death can’t be caused by COVID infection. If the virus spreads to several parts of the body, it can lead to death. Especially for people who are already suffering from heart problems, diabetes, or serious kidney or liver disease, the infection will still be fatal.”

The health expert further stated that it’s vital to have a powerful immune system to prevent the infection. She further suggested, to boost immunity, people must make some alterations in their lifestyle. It’s vital to sleep a minimum of 7 to 8 hours and wake up on time, stay hydrated, eat healthy food and indulge in physical exercise. Also, don’t forget to include fruits and green leafy vegetables and other alternative nutrients in your diet. This will help to build your immune system strong.

According to the expert, people need to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines to mitigate the spread. For instance, keep yourself away from packed places, wear a mask whenever you leave the house, follow social distancing and keep sanitizing your hands.

