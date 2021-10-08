Indian Air Force Day 2021: Here’s is Why and How India Celebrates IAF Day; Watch Live Celebrations from 8 AM

Every year on October 8, the country celebrates Indian Air Force Day. The event was inaugurated in 1932. This year will celebrate the 89th anniversary of Indian Air Force Day. It is observed with tremendous zeal and fervour at numerous Air Force bases around the country.

This day recalls the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to assist the army fighting on the ground. The day also aims to increase awareness about the Indian Air Force, also known as the ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena’, as an organisation dedicated to enhancing national security and authority.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE TELECAST OF THE 1AF 88TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

#IAF celebrates its 89th Anniversary on 08th Oct 2021. Watch the LIVe telecast of the Parade on 08th Oct 2021 starting 08 am Indian Standard Time.#RunUpToThe89th#IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/APqmMVMZI5— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2021

Operations such as Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Poomalai all relied heavily on the Indian Air Force. Not only that, but the IAF has participated in United Nations-led peacekeeping operations. Meanwhile, four Rafale aircraft were lately inducted into the IAF.

Read: Air Force Day 2021: A Look at IAF’s Mighty Fighter Jet Fleet- Rafale, Sukhoi and More

Why the IAF Day is celebrated?

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, and has since taken part in a number of pivotal missions. However, the first operational squadron was established in April 1933.

IAF was formally created as an auxiliary air force of the British Raj. During World War II, the IAF proved to be a formidable defence force, notably in Burma. Its unsung sacrifice and accomplishment earned the IAF the Royal prefix in 1945, and the IAF became known as the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF). In the name of Dominion, the name Royal Indian Air Force was retained, after India won independence from the Britishers in 1947. The prefix Royal was dropped when the country became a republic in 1950.

How is the Indian Air Force Day Celebrated?

This day is celebrated with passion and pride at all of the country’s Air Force bases. All Air Force units in various states hold parades at their respective bases in the region.

On October 6, full dress rehearsals for the air display by several aircraft have already begun at Hindon base near Ghaziabad. On this particular day, aircraft will fly at low altitudes in various areas around the country. The Indian Air Force has grown tremendously in recent years, and has also begun to recruit women for short-term commissions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.