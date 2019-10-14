Indian-American Contestant Collapses Before Miss World America Final Night, See Pic
Shree Saini collapsed right before Miss World America final night of the competition. Shree will stay in a hospital for a "cardiac arrest watch."
Image: IANS
Indian American Shree Saini collapsed right before Miss World America final night of the competition. Shree will stay in a hospital for a "cardiac arrest watch", says her mother.
"Please pray for my daughter Shree Saini. This is Ekta Saini, Shree's mom. Shree collapsed right before Miss World America final night of competition, which started with evening gown," read a post shared on Instagram on Sunday.
Sharing details of what happened, the mother wrote: "They called me backstage after the ambulance had arrive, ready to take Shree to the hospital. Shree was so happy and joyful all day and did a great job yesterday at the Miss World America preliminary round. I heard that Shree won 5 out of 6 awards during today's final night of competition."
"We have been in hospital since 9 p.m. They are doing cat scan, EKG, etc. Doctors just told me that less than 1% people at age 12 have a Pacemaker. So Shree will stay in hospital for a 'cardiac arrest watch'. Prayers requested."
[caption id="attachment_2345643" align="alignnone" width="960"] Indian American beauty Shree Saini collapsed right before Miss World America final night of the competition. Shree will stay in a hospital for a âcardiac arrest watchâ, says her mother.[/caption]
Shree has survived severe facial burns, constant bullying, and a heart surgery for a pacemaker at age 12. Shree's childhood dream to serve as Miss World, led her to change her adversities to advocacy, have a victor mindset, rather than victim mindset, according to the official site of Miss World America.
Shree, who has studied at Yale University and Harvard University, has created an app on emotional health at Stanford University.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Shows How to Stretch in Her Monday Motivation Pics, See Here
- Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- This Airline's All-Women Crew Flew 120 Young Girls to NASA to Promote Gender Equality
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury