Indian Army Day 2022: Why January 15 is Celebrated as Army Day in India? History and Significance

Indian Army Day 2022: India celebrates Army Day with tremendous zeal on January 15. It commemorates Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa (K. M. Cariappa), who’d been the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Every year, the day is marked by conducting a military parade and many other martial displays at Delhi Cantonment’s Cariappa Parade Ground.

We will mark the 74th Indian Army Day with almost the same pride, zeal and passion in 2022 so that our coming generations can understand the sacrifices and contributions made by the Indian Army.

History and Significance

On April 1, 1895, the Brit Indian Army was founded within the British administration and was known as the British Indian Army. After India became independent in 1947, it was not until January 15, 1949, that the nation received its first-ever Indian chief.

Lt Gen KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher, the final British commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, as commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed forces in 1949. The handover of authority from the Brits to India is seen as a watershed point in Indian history and is observed as Army Day. This day is also marked to pay tributes to the troops who have given their lives for the nation.

How Indian Army Day is observed in the country?

Because they are determined to become a war-leading team, the Indian Army plays a key role during crises. This day was recognised as Indian Army Day to start paying respect to the martyred Indian army personnel at the “Amar Jawan Jyoti" at News Delhi’s India Gate.

Following the tribute, a magnificent parade with military demonstrations highlights the Indian Army’s modern technology and achievements. Bravery honours, such as Division credentials and Sena Medals, are presented on this historic day. During the Army Day ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir, serving Army members receive bravery and highly respected Seva medals.

