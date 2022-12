Indian Calendar 2023: Check List of Famous Festivals of India With Dates

CALENDAR 2023: If there is one country that celebrates a diverse array of festivals the entire year, it is India. Each festivities are marked with equal zeal and grandeur and often the joy is shared by people from around the country. There are some major events that are also commemorated on specific days in India. While there are a number of festivals and holidays, depending on the community one belongs to, a few are marked throughout the country. Here is a list of important festivals and holidays you need to keep in mind for 2023:

January

January 1, 2023: New Year’s Day

January 2, 2023: Tailang Swami Jayanti

January 12, 2023: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day

January 14, 2023: Lohri

January 15, 2023: Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23, 2023: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26, 2023: Vasant Panchami and Republic Day

January 30, 2023: Martyr’s Day

February

February 4, 2023: Hazrat Ali’s Birthday and World Cancer Day

February 5, 2023: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 15, 2023: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 18, 2023: Maha Shivratri

February 21, 2023: Ramakrishna Jayanti

March

March 7, 2023: Holika Dahan and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

March 8, 2023: Holi and International Women’s Day

March 10, 2023: Shivaji Jayanti

March 21, 2023: Vernal Equinox Day and Parsi New Year

March 22, 2023: Gudi Padwa

March 23, 2023: Shaheed Diwas

March 24, 2023: Gangaur

March 30, 2023: Ram Navami

April

April 4, 2023: Mahavir Swami Jayanti

April 7, 2023: Good Friday

April 9, 2023: Easter

April 14, 2023: Ambedkar Jayanti and Baisakhi

April 16, 2023: Vallabhacharya Jayanti

April 22, 2023: Earth Day, Eid-al-Fitr, and Ramadan

May

May 1, 2023: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, Maharashtra Day, and Thrissur Pooram

May 5, 2023: Buddha Purnima

May 7, 2023: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

May 14, 2023 (Second Sunday of May): International Mother’s Day

May 22, 2023: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 31, 2023: Anti-tobacco Day

June

June 4, 2023: Kabirdas Jayanti

June 5, 2023: World Environment Day

June 18, 2023 (Third Sunday of June): International Father’s Day

June 20, 2023: Jagannath Rath Yatra

June 21, 2023: International Yoga Day

June 29, 2023: Eid-al-Adha

July

July 3, 2023: Guru Purnima

July 19, 2023: Al-Hijra

July 28, 2023: Muharram

August

August 6, 2023 (First Sunday of August): International Friendship Day

August 15, 2023: Independence Day

August 23, 2023: Tulsidas Jayanti

August 29, 2023: Onam

August 30, 2023: Raksha Bandhan

September

September 5, 2023: National Teachers’ Day

September 6, 2023: Janamashtmi (According to Smarta Tradition)

September 7, 2023: Janamashtmi (According to Iskcon)

September 14, 2023: Hindi Diwas

September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 23, 2023: Autumnal Equinox

September 27, 2023: Eid-e-Milad

October

October 2, 2023: Gandhi Jayanti

October 15, 2023: Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

October 22, 2023: Durga Ashtami

October 23, 2023: Maha Navami

October 24, 2023: Dussehra

October 28: 2023: Valmiki Jayanti

November

November 1, 2023: Karwa Chauth

November 12, 2023: Lakshmi Puja and Diwali

November 14, 2023: Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

November 19, 2023: Chhath Puja

November 27, 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

December 1, 2023: World AIDS Day

December 25, 2023: Christmas Day

