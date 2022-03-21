Indian Chef Saransh Goila Shows Easiest Way to Use Kesar at Home, Watch Here

Zaafran or Kesar, simply known as golden spice Saffron, has amazing qualities and umpteen benefits. This delicate spice originates from the Crocus sativus flower, is one of the most expensive ones in the world and is cultivated greatly in the state of Kashmir. It is popular for its medicinal purposes and is also widely utilised for aroma and skincare treatments.

Saffron is an ancient herb, including some antioxidant compounds, which may help lessen the risk of certain chronic conditions that have an association with oxidative stress. So, Similarly, consuming saffron with milk is highly recommended for our overall health. The dark red coloured spice changes its colour to dark yellow after dissolving in water or milk.

Chef Saransh Goila shared a video on social media showing the “easiest way” to use saffron. The chef posted a video on Instagram, where he has more than 5 lakh followers, and presented two ways to use Lachedar kesar.

The easiest way to use Saffron

The best part of taking the useful spice is that it is easy to add to your diet and is usually safe for most people. Here is the procedure to make Lachedar Kesar Doodh, a delicious drink containing Saffron easily at home:

Step 1: Take a handful of Lachedar Saffron and gently roast it in a pan on low flame. (Don’t burn or over roast). Or you can microwave for 60-90 seconds.

Step 2: After roasting it well, crush it in Mortar pestle or with your hand for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3: Add the mixture in 1/4th cup warm water or milk.

Step 4: For making a Kesar Doodh, mix it well with milk. And now, the delicious Kesariya is ready to serve.

Qualities and Benefits of Saffron

Saffron not only enriches the flavour of food but also cures a variety of health problems. It reduces the chance of hypertension by lowering the bad cholesterol level. It also provides relief from the gastric problem in the stomach by preventing the accumulation of gas. Most importantly, over the years, saffron has been a great ingredient to enhance the skin complexion and radiance, containing high vitamins and antioxidants. Additionally, it improves the blood sugar level, boosting mood, eyesight, promoting libido, heart disease risk, etc.

