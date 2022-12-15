Indian Christmas Feast: 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes to Complete Your Celebrations

Christmas is one of the most magical and dreamy festivals. Apart from the excitement of gifts, a big part of the Christmas celebration is the food. The tables are laid with heavenly-smelling platters of aromatic meat curries, loaves of bread, stews, the famous plum cake, pies and of course, wine. While the food unites everyone in celebrating the festival, the Christmas menu changes in different places in India. And given how diverse the Indian culture is there’s no dearth of options. Here are a few of the mouth-watering dishes (except cakes) from different places across the country.

1. Nga Atoiba Thongba

Christmas feast is an extravagant affair in North East India. In Manipur, apart from chicken curry, people prepare Nga Atoiba Thongba. It is a mashed fish (Basa) curry that has potatoes and pears. This recipe is often enjoyed with steamed rice along with smoked fish and mashed vegetables.

2. Kulkuls

Kulkuls, also known as Kidiyos (worm) actually look like a worm after it is rolled over a form or comb. It is a famous and traditional Goan Christmas feast. These snacks are shaped into small curls and are deep-fried. The result is a crispy, flaky and addicting dish that will make you crave more.

3. Duck Moilee

Duck Moilee is a traditional dish that bursts with flavour. This tender and juicy dish is made with duck meat and is served with rice, foogias, bread and salad. In Maharashtra, the Anglo-Indian community make this recipe with bottle masala. This recipe is also famous in certain places in Mangalore.

4. Karimeen Molly

Karimeen molly or fish molee is a famous dish of Kerala. It is a mildly spiced fish stew that has a creamy taste as it is prepared in coconut milk. This delicious dish is best relished with an appam that makes it taste heavenly.

5. Rose Cookies

Rose cookie is a famous snack in Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu for Christmas. It is also known as Achu Murukku in Malayalam and Tamil. It has the shape of a flower and is mildly sweet and crunchy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here