Indian Content Creators To Make Runway Debuts at London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week

Heralding a massive coup for the homegrown content creator community, celebrated Indian couturière, Archana Kochhar has roped in leading social media influencers of Indian origin as showstoppers for her fashion outings at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

Delhi-based husband-wife duo, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja of Flying Beast fame will be joined by Mumbai-based lifestyle influencer Aashna Hedge to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week while Mumbai-based entertainment influencer Nagma Mirajkar will walk the runway at London Fashion Week, setting the stage for increased representation of Indian influencer presenters at global platforms.

This creative confluence will not just mark not the debut of these Indian social media stars at an international fashion week but will also mark the very first time Indian social media influencers are being integrated on the main runway in the history of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week.

Other American social media influencers show stopping at New York Fashion Week include TikTok’s favourite ‘it’ girl Mckenzi Brooke and actor-musician teen sensation Gavin Magnus who will be walking for one of the world’s youngest self-made multi-millionaires and child reality TV star Isabella Barrett.

Kochhar’s London Fashion Week showcase presented by Clearpay will be conducted in association with the British Fashion Council and Vivz World Fashion Week on the 17th of September 2022 at Hyatt Regency, London – The Churchill while her New York Fashion Week showcase will be hosted in association with The SOCIETY on the 11th of September 2022 at Hall Of Mirrors.

Kochhar who had roped in film actress Sunny Leone and acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi for her first-ever New York Fashion Week showing, will be the only fashion designer to be handpicked from India to support the Make In India campaign that was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Of India, Shri Narendra Modi in 2014 at both of these reputed fashion weeks this year.