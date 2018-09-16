English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Designer to Revive 'Swadeshi Spirit' in London
Ruchiekka Krishnani curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).
Ruchiekka Krishnani Image: RuchiekkaKrishnani/FB
Loading...
London: Indian designer Ruchiekka Krishnani will represent India at the India Pakistan London Fashion (IPLF) Season 2 here by showcasing Khadi collection on September 30.
Krishnani, founder of Signature1Concepts and IPLF show India partner, curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with IAMKHADI with an aim to revive weavers, artisans and handspun weaves from India.
"I want to take our Prime Minister's vision forward...a tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion' - the idea that Khadi can become a symbol of national pride and a fashion statement. Showcasing Khadi collection at British Asia event will be a real tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary," Krishnani said in a statement.
Krishnani, founder of Signature1Concepts and IPLF show India partner, curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with IAMKHADI with an aim to revive weavers, artisans and handspun weaves from India.
"I want to take our Prime Minister's vision forward...a tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion' - the idea that Khadi can become a symbol of national pride and a fashion statement. Showcasing Khadi collection at British Asia event will be a real tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary," Krishnani said in a statement.
India is all set to hit the Global High-end Fashion Ramp in London Fashion Capital at the event #INDIAPAKISTANLONDONFASHION SEASON 2— Ruchiekka krishnani (@RuchiekkaK) August 11, 2018
The Indian Fashion Designer creations promoting Indian Handloom & khadi#iplfshow #PMOindia #bbcnews #signature1conceptsbyruchiekkakrishnani pic.twitter.com/MURUYzUIld
- India Pakistan London Fashion
- Khadi and Village Industries Commission
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Ruchiekka Krishnani
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Chair Umpire Carlos Ramos Hands Marin Cilic Warning for Slamming Racquet
- "We Failed to Encash on Key Moments," - MSK Prasad Reviews India's 4-1 Loss to England
- Prince William Asked Japanese Children if They Had a Lot of 'Chinese Food'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...