GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Designer to Revive 'Swadeshi Spirit' in London

Ruchiekka Krishnani curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Designer to Revive 'Swadeshi Spirit' in London
Ruchiekka Krishnani Image: RuchiekkaKrishnani/FB
Loading...
London: Indian designer Ruchiekka Krishnani will represent India at the India Pakistan London Fashion (IPLF) Season 2 here by showcasing Khadi collection on September 30.

Krishnani, founder of Signature1Concepts and IPLF show India partner, curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with IAMKHADI with an aim to revive weavers, artisans and handspun weaves from India.


"I want to take our Prime Minister's vision forward...a tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion' - the idea that Khadi can become a symbol of national pride and a fashion statement. Showcasing Khadi collection at British Asia event will be a real tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary," Krishnani said in a statement.



| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...