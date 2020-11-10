5 Basic Ingredients from Your Kitchen That Can Keep Your Skin Healthy in Winters

Moisturize - that’s the one-word skincare mantra most people swear by during the winter season. Sure, summer means more sweat and heat rashes - which can be equally difficult to manage - but winter translates to dry skin, dull complexion and cracked lips if you skip the moisturising routine your skin absolutely needs.

However, if you thought the ideal winter skincare means investing in expensive moisturizers then think again. In India, we have natural and herbal ingredients to deal with every seasonal skincare need and most of them are pretty easy to find and use. These skincare products and their benefits have been passed down the centuries, so much so that most of us naturally know how to use them.

What to avoid in winters

Simply because we have an abundance of natural skincare products does not mean that you can use any and every one of them during winters. Remember, moisture is what you are after, so ingredients that suck the moisture away from your skin are not ideal for this season.

This means you must keep away from gram flour or besan, rice flour, lemons, cucumbers, potatoes and even Fuller’s earth or Multani mitti. Instead, soak up the goodness of moisturising ingredients. It’s also important to hydrate your skin and body from the inside out, so drink a lot of water, soups and broths this winter. This apart, try the following moisturising ingredients for winter skincare.

1. Ghee

One of the five amritas listed in Ayurveda, ghee is the mother of all skincare products. The fatty acids in ghee not only deeply moisturize the skin but also help keep it soft and supple. You can apply ghee directly onto your face and body and get the perfect winter glow every day.

2. Fresh cream

Deep hydration is what fresh cream, more popularly known as malai, has to offer you during winters. Malai not only moisturizes the skin really well but also helps remove toxins, cures skin rashes and removes spots naturally. You can also add other skincare ingredients like turmeric and gram flour to malai to make a cleansing cream.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice with anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacterial properties so, naturally, it works wonders for your skin while moisturising it too. Raw turmeric is especially beneficial for the skin and can be directly applied after turning into a paste. As for dry and powdered turmeric, you can mix it with malai or milk before application.

4. Honey

Honey is not only deeply moisturizing but also has antibacterial properties and it helps clean out the pores of the skin. Raw honey and manuka honey are also known to prevent acne breakouts, especially during winters.

5. Coconut oil

Quite like ghee, coconut oil also has fatty acids that deeply hydrate and moisturize the skin. Coconut oil also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can help keep your skin soft and clear throughout the winter months.

For more information, read our article on Home remedies for dry skin.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.