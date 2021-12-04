Happy Navy Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to pay gratitude to the sacrifice of our country’s naval forces and cherish their achievements. The day is observed to commemorate the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when the Indian navy had sunk four Pakistani vessels. The 1971 Indo-Pak war was fought for the liberation of Bangladesh. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by organising several events, including open sea swimming contests by the Indian Navy.

As the nation celebrates Navy Day today, here we have enlisted some inspiring and heart-warming messages, quotes, wishes to remember the sacrifices of the Indian Naval Force and pay gratitude to them:

We are safe because we have our navy keeping us protected each and every moment. Salute to our Navy and best wishes on Indian Navy Day.

It is the love for the nation and the people of the nation that inspires the Indian Navy to be such a strong and inspiring force. Happy Indian Navy Day.

On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, let us thank the Indian Navy for their dedication and protection.

On Indian Navy Day, let us salute all the heroes who brought us freedom and all the heroes who are protecting it. Happy Indian Navy Day.

Wishing a very Happy Indian Navy Day. We are really fortunate to have such a strongly motivated and dedicated navy guarding our waters all the time.

On the occasion of Navy Day, we extend our warm wishes to our navy who is always there to protect us and our country from enemies. Happy Indian Navy Day.

Navy Day is our opportunity to thank and be indebted to those who protect our oceans from our enemies. Happy Navy Day!

We are sheltered in light of the fact that we have our navy keeping us ensured every single minute. Salute to our Navy and all the best on Indian Navy Day.

A decent Navy isn’t an incitement to war. It is the surest surety of peace. I express gratitude toward the Indian navy for keeping this peace. For keeping us safe. Happy Navy Day!!!

Warm greetings on Navy Day to everyone. We are truly blessed to have the strongest and the most motivated navy in this world.

