Indian Navy Day 2022: History, Significance and How to Watch Celebrations Live?

INDIAN NAVY DAY 2022: Navy Day in India is observed annually on December 4 to recognise the contributions and accomplishments of Indian Naval forces. The Operation Trident launch against Pakistan in 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War is also remembered on this day. During Operation Trident, the Indian Navy played a critical role and sank 4 Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar.

Indian Navy Day is observed to commemorate the attack and to pay tribute to all Navy personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the country. The Indian Navy is a three-dimensional force that protects our country’s interests above, on, and beneath the ocean’s surface. Its main goal is to improve its position in the Indian Ocean Zone. Every year, various events are held on this day.

Watch The India Navy Day Celebrations Here

Indian Navy Day 2022: History

During the India-Pakistan war in 1971, Pakistan launched an attack on Indian airbases on the evening of December 3. In response to their attack, India dispatched three missile boats, Nirghat, Veer, and Nipat, at top speed towards Karachi.

#DidYouKnow#NavyDay in India was first celebrated on 21 Oct 1944 by Royal Indian Navy, which coincided with the Royal Navy’s Trafalgar Day.In due course & until 1972, Navy Day was celebrated on 15 December, & the week in which 15 December fell was observed as Navy Week (1/n). pic.twitter.com/8zcwci8wQx— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2021

The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani ships. Those who died during the Indo-Pakistan War are also remembered on this day. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Day 2022: Significance

At the Senior Naval Officers’ Conference in May 1972, it was decided that Indian Navy Day would be celebrated on December 4 to recognise the efforts and achievements of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is critical to educate Indian children and citizens about India’s significance and victory. The purpose of marking Indian Navy Day is to raise public awareness about the significance and victory of the country.

Last year, the Indian Navy Day theme was decided as “Swarnim Vijay Varsh”. However, the theme for this year is yet to be out.

How is Indian Navy Day Celebrated?

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, which has its headquarters in Mumbai, commemorates the day by gathering its ships and personnel in remembrance of the devastating attack on the naval base of Pakistan on December 4.

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside Delhi. The Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam hosts numerous activities and events. The event begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, and it is followed by a display of the naval submarines, ships, aircraft, and other forces at work.

An open sea swimming competition, Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competitions, veteran mariners lunches, concerts by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra, tattoo ceremonies, marathons, and other events are organised during the week of Indian Navy Day.

